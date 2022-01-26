Disney Cruise Line Reveals Marvel Day at Sea Sailings for 2023
January 26, 2022
Disney Cruise Line announced a new series of Marvel Day at Sea voyages onboard the Disney Dream schedule for early 2023.
Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami, starting on January 7, 2023. The returning events will also boast the largest assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains on one vessel.
The Western Caribbean itineraries departing on January 16, January 30, February 13 and February 27, 2023, will include stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.
As for the Western Caribbean itineraries that include Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Castaway Cay, they will depart January 7, January 21, February 4, February 18 and March 4, 2023.
The day-long celebration on select voyages features encounters with some of the most popular Marvel Super Heroes, action-packed entertainment and themed activities designed for the whole family to enjoy.
At Castaway Cay, guests will be able to experience all that the Disney Dream has to offer while on a Marvel Day at Sea sailing. Broadway-style shows, themed dining, family activities and Disney’s classic service.
Earlier this week, Disney Cruise Line announced a series of all-new Pixar Day at Sea aboard special sailings on the Disney Fantasy in early 2023. The day-long celebrations will take place on nine select seven-night voyages between January and March 2023 and feature themed dining, character encounters, dance parties and theatrical musical experiences.
