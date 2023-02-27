Last updated: 10:26 AM ET, Mon February 27 2023

Disney Cruise Line Announces 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood February 27, 2023

Disney Wish, DCL Disney Cruise Line
Tiered Pools (Photo via Eric Bowman)

Disney Cruise Line is celebrating 25 years in the business this summer with a massive sweepstakes that runs through March 22.

Travelers can enter Disney Cruise Line’s 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three grand prizes for up to four guests to be part of the Silver Anniversary at Sea.

The three grand prizes include a seven-night cruise from Port Canaveral on the Disney Fantasy, a five-night voyage from Miami on the Disney Dream or Disney Magic and a four-night sailing from Port Canaveral on the Disney Wish.

The contest runs through March 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET and is open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old at time of entry. Disney said entries would be limited to one per person, per day.

Disney Cruise Line’s Silver Anniversary at Sea sailings will feature limited-time offerings, including a new fireworks show on select itineraries, characters in anniversary attire, specialty merchandise and more.

The cruise line’s ships also boast adult-exclusive spaces and kids’ clubs, and visit destinations in the Caribbean and Bahamas, including a stop at Disney’s private island paradise, Castaway Cay.

Giada De Laurentiis and Frank A. Del Rio

