Disney Cruise Line Extends Temporary Suspension of Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Patrick Clarke April 27, 2020
On Monday, Disney Cruise Line confirmed that it has suspended sailings aboard Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy through June 18 and voyages onboard Disney Magic through July 2 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In response, Disney is offering customers the option of a full refund or a 125 percent future cruise credit to be put toward a future sailing within 15 months of their original departure date.
Disney has automatically added the credit to guests' accounts. Meanwhile, travel advisors can put a reservation on hold for their clients by applying it as a payment option when booking a new reservation on the Disney Travel Agents website.
The cancellation of the three Disney Magic sailings this coming summer includes Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages booked in conjunction with these cruises. According to Disney, guests scheduled to depart on these sailings will be notified by SeaMail of the cruise cancellation and will automatically receive a refund for all components, including the Adventures by Disney Cruise Package.
Travel advisors' commissions are protected on the original sailing. For reservations that were booked using a future cruise credit from a sailing previously canceled, commission on a second sailing will be earned only if the sailing departs as scheduled. However, the commission will not be earned if the sailing is canceled. In the latter event, the commission will be paid following the standard commission payment process, Disney confirmed.
For more information, contact the Disney Cruise Line reservation team at 1-866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.
See below for a complete breakdown of impacted departures:
Disney Dream
—4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 5/18
—3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 5/22
—4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 5/25
—3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 5/29
—4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 6/1
—3-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 6/5
—4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 6/8
—5-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 6/12
—4-Night Bahamas from Port Canaveral 6/17
Disney Fantasy
—7-Night Western Caribbean 5/23
—7-Night Eastern Caribbean 5/30
—7-Night Western Caribbean 6/6
—7-Night Eastern Caribbean 6/13
Disney Magic
—9-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles 6/13
—9-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles 6/22
—12-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles 7/1
Adventures by Disney Cruise Packages
—6/13 9-Night Mediterranean Adventures by Disney Cruise Package
—6/22 9-Night Mediterranean Adventures by Disney Cruise Package
—7/1 12-Night Mediterranean Adventures by Disney Cruise Package
