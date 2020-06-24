Disney Cruise Line Introduces New Cruise Date Flexibility
Disney Cruise Line has launched a temporary cruise date flexibility option.
The new policy states that “for any cruises booked by August 31, 2020, for sailings through March 31, 2021, [guests] can rest assured knowing they can change their sail date up to 15 days prior to departure.”
The offer is on new bookings only made by August 31 and for sail dates through March 31, 2021.
Guests can change their sail date up to 15 days prior to their cruise to any cruise that starts before April 1, 2022.
Changes to the sailing can be made up to 15 days prior to the sail date.
Guests should note that prevailing rates apply, and they are responsible for any balance due after the reservation has been modified. Once they make the change, they can not change back to their previous sailing.
Should guests cancel their new sail date, any cancellation fees applicable to the original sail date will be deferred and applied as a minimum cancellation fee to the future sailing.
For guests with air bookings, Disney Cruise Line noted that standard air cancellation rates apply for those who booked through Disney Cruise Line.
