Disney Cruise Line Cancels Europe and Alaska 2020 Sailings
Janeen Christoff June 08, 2020
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Cruise Line has announced the cancelation of its remaining Europe and Alaska sailings for 2020.
Transport Canada's temporary ban on cruise ships carrying more than 100 passengers means that Disney’s 2020 Alaska sailings out of Vancouver will not be able to take place.
The cruise line has also canceled its 2020 Europe sailings, including the 10-night trans-Atlantic repositioning cruise from Dover to New York.
The rest of the fleet also remains docked through July. The Disney Dream is scheduled to set sail for its first post-pandemic cruise on July 31, and the Disney Fantasy will disembark on August 1.
Disney will be offering customers who have paid for their cruise in full the choice of a 125 percent future cruise credit to be put toward a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date or a full refund.
