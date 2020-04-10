Disney Extends Suspension of Cruises for Three Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Theresa Norton April 10, 2020
Disney Cruise Line has canceled departures of the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic through May 17, 2020.
The Disney Wonder’s Alaska voyages have been canceled through July 1 due to Canada banning all calls by ships with more than 500 passengers, and the company hasn't been able to secure an alternate homeport.
For Disney Dream, Fantasy and Magic, Disney Cruise Line is offering a 125 percent future cruise credit that can be used for a future sailing within 15 months of the original sail date, or a full refund. The credit has been automatically added to impacted passengers’ accounts.
Travel agent commissions are protected on the original sailing cancelled by Disney. For reservations that were booked using a future cruise credit, commissions on a second sailing will be earned if the cruise operates and will not be earned if the sailing is canceled by Disney. In this instance, the commission will be paid following the standard commission payment process.
Standard cancellation policies and terms and conditions apply to future sailings. Guests who previously received a future cruise credit are not eligible for an additional future cruise credit.
For Disney Wonder bookings that were moved or canceled from Jan. 30 to April 5 to sailings scheduled to depart April 29 to June 30, Disney is offering an additional future cruise credit equal to 25 percent of the original voyage fare to use toward the reservation that was modified.
Once the modified reservation is paid in full, any remaining future cruise credit will be applied to passengers’ shipboard accounts as a non-refundable onboard credit. Travelers can also opt for a full refund of the original voyage fare paid.
For travelers who canceled a reservation for a Disney Wonder sailing that was scheduled to depart between April 29 and June 30, 2020, Disney will automatically refund any cancellation fees your client may have been charged. This refund will be processed back to the original form of payment but may be delayed due to the high volume.
