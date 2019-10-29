Don’t Miss Out on $25 Deposits With Holland America Line
October 29, 2019
Holland America Line is encouraging cruisers to book their next adventure for just a $25 deposit. The offer is combinable with other deals and features cruises around the globe.
Travelers can head to Europe on the 13-day Passage to Spain on the Nieuw Amsterdam. The journey starts at $999 per person and leaves from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 4, 2020, arriving in Barcelona on April 17.
Guests can also choose the seven-day Viking Saga on the Rotterdam. The journey sails roundtrip from Rotterdam for scenic cruising in the Norwegian fjords. Fares start at $999 per person and journeys begin in May of 2020.
Travelers can also put down a $25 dollar deposit for cruises in the Caribbean and Alaska.
Set sail from Tampa, Florida, onboard the Veendam and head to Key West and Cozumel for just $549 per person.
In Alaska, cruisers can book the seven-day Glacier Discovery Northbound from $739 per person for just a $25 deposit. Guests sail from Vancouver, B.C., to Seward, Alaska, calling in Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Glacier Bay.
These are just a sampling of the cruises that are available. Travelers can choose from a variety of options in Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand and more.
The deposit offer is only available through October 31, 2019, but can be combined with other offers, including Explore4 bonus deal and an offer of up to 50 percent off on select cruises in the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Australia and more.
In the Caribbean, cruisers can take advantage of free drinks for those booking oceanview or better staterooms.
