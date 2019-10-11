Get A Sneak Peek At Uniworld’s New Super Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Rich Thomaselli October 11, 2019
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, one of the world’s most luxurious river cruise companies, has an early gift for sea lovers.
On Friday, the company released images of its new Super Ship, the S.S. Sao Gabriel, ahead of its official launch in Portugal on April 9, 2020.
The Sao Gabriel is part of a huge expansion by Uniworld that will also see fellow Super Ships S.S. Sphinx, Mekong Jewel and S.S. La Venezia for the new season next spring.
“Expanding upon our commitment to transform our entire fleet to Super Ships in the coming years, we’re thrilled to share a first look at the stunning S.S. Sao Gabriel,” Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld, said in a statement. “Evoking a fresh new design inspired by the majestic landscapes in Portugal and adorned with gorgeous Portuguese tiles, the S.S. Sao Gabriel will bring the destination to life for our guests, while maintaining the highest caliber of service and personalization.”
Indeed, the S.S. Sao Gabriel was designed—physically and philosophically—to mimic the Douro River Valley region where it will primarily sail. Its décor, as well as its food and wine selections, all reflect the 200-mile river in northern Portugal, nicknamed the “River of Gold.”
The ship will have 11-day sailings from Lisbon to Porto, taking in Spanish and Portuguese culture along the river.
“We have been partnering with The Travel Corporation’s family brands since 2017 and this year we are delighted to partner with Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection to support the launch of their new super ship in Portugal,” Miguel Moraes, Global Trade Marketing Director at Visit Portugal, said in a release. “Our strategy is to promote all the regions of our diverse country than can be visited year-round. The luxury traveler is a key target for us as they have the propensity to stay for longer and spend more while on holiday in Portugal, and this partnership with Uniworld allows us to meet this objective.”
Uniworld’s additional 2020 Super Ships will take guests to Vietnam and Cambodia, Egypt and Northern Italy.
