Groove Cruise Miami 2020 Announces Musical Lineup
Groove Cruise Miami 2020, a sailing featuring 96 hours of non-stop electronic music, has announced its lineup of artists for the January 9-13 trip.
The cruise includes a destination beach party in Costa Maya.
“Groove Cruise Miami 2020 is going to be our best yet, with amazing headliners, incredible events and the loyal captains, our returning guests, who make this event unforgettable year after year,” Jason Beukema, founder and CEO of Whet Travel, said in a statement. Whet Travel is a leader in independent music cruise experiences.
“Since 2004, we have set the standard for music cruises in the industry and we’ve stepped up our game even more this time around by adding new talent and experiences to the Groove Cruise Miami 2020 line-up. We’re almost sold out and look forward to giving our guests an unforgettable experience.”
The sailing will take place aboard the Celebrity Infinity.
The Groove Cruise Miami 2020 will feature performances from more than 30 diverse top electronic dance artists including Above & Beyond, KSHMR, Roger Sanchez, Loco Dice, Nora En Pure and Markus Schulz.
In addition, the cruise will feature hosted stages by Coldharbour, Desolat, Dharma Records, Incorrect, Purified, Undr The Radr, and United We Groove. Fans will also enjoy multiple performances from Anthony Attalla, Caleb Calloway, Danny Howard, Emma Hewitt, Fatum, Gene Farris, Jvna, Mariana Bo, Offaiah, Qrion, and Yaya to ensure the party never stop.
According to Whet Travel, the cruise has less than 25 staterooms remaining; those interested can purchase tickets online at www.GrooveCruise.com.
