Holland America Line Alters 2021 Europe Sailing Schedule
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Claudette Covey June 10, 2021
Holland America Line is altering its 2021 Europe schedule, canceling Nieuw Statendam and Volendam Europe itineraries scheduled from September through November and delaying Rotterdam’s August 6 debut.
Eurodam’s Mediterranean cruises will remain intact.
The cancellation of Nieuw Statendam and Volendam’s itineraries also include Collector’s Voyages, which are combined cruises associated with the ships’ departures.
Rotterdam “will remain in non-guest operations until its Sept. 26 cruise from Amsterdam, the Netherlands,” following its scheduled delivery from the Fincantieri shipyard on July 30,” the line said.
The ship was scheduled to debut on Aug. 1, operating on itineraries roundtrip from Amsterdam to Northern Europe.
The itinerary changes were made as Holland America continues to work with European governments and port authorities on its phased resumption of cruising.
Passengers scheduled to sail on canceled Nieuw Statendam and Volendam cruises are being automatically transferred to 2021 Eurodam Mediterranean itineraries operating from Aug. 15 cruise through the ship’s Oct. 30 transatlantic crossing.
They will also receive $100 per-person onboard spending credits
Alternatively, “guests can choose to move to an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare or receive a future cruise credit of 110 percent of any cash paid that will be placed in the guest’s loyalty account,” the line said.
Guests scheduled to sail on canceled Rotterdam voyages “may select an equivalent sailing in 2022 at the 2021 fare paid, or they can choose to receive a future cruise credit of 110 percent of any cash paid,” Holland America said.
Guests on canceled sailings can also request full refunds.
