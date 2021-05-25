Holland America’s Eurodam Extends 2021 Med Cruise Season
May 25, 2021
After four cruises to Greece in summer 2021, Holland America Line’s Eurodam will assume the previously scheduled cruises of Westerdam in the Mediterranean.
From Sept. 12 through its Oct. 30 transatlantic departure, Eurodam will offer five 12-day itineraries roundtrip from Venice, Italy; between Venice and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Venice and Barcelona, Spain; and from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale. Bookings for these cruises open May 27 to fully vaccinated guests.
Guests who were booked on the Westerdam cruises automatically will be rebooked on the same departure date aboard Eurodam in a comparable stateroom. As a Signature Class vessel, Eurodam has a slightly larger capacity and will be able to accommodate all Westerdam guests (Eurodam 2,104; Westerdam 1,964).
Immediately following the transatlantic crossing, Eurodam is expected to begin its scheduled Caribbean season of cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. From November 2021 through March 2022, it will operate seven-, 10- and 11-day itineraries that explore the Eastern, Southern and tropical Caribbean, as well as partial Panama Canal cruises that spend a day on Gatun Lake.
Holland America Line previously announced Eurodam would restart cruising in the Mediterranean Aug. 15, 2021, and offer three seven-day departures roundtrip from Piraeus and one seven-day cruise from Piraeus to Venice.
The 12-day Mediterranean cruise itineraries are as follows.
Sept. 12: From Venice to Zadar and Hvar, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Argostólion; Crete; Rhodes (overnight); Mykonos; and Athens (overnight), Greece.
Sept. 24: From Athens to Istanbul (overnight) and Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Sarandë, Albania; Dubrovnik, Korcula and Rijeka, Croatia; Koper, Slovenia; Venice (overnight).
Oct. 6: From Venice to Katakolon (Olympia), Piraeus, Rhodes (overnight), Santorini and Crete, Greece; Kotor; Korcula; and Venice (overnight).
Oct. 18: From Venice (overnight) to Dubrovnik; Kotor; Corfu and Katakolon, Greece; Naples, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Livorno (Pisa/Florence), Italy; Cannes and Marseille, France; and Barcelona.
Oct. 30: From Barcelona to Cartagena, Malaga (Granada) and Cadiz (Seville), Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Funchal, Madeira; Ponta Delgada, Azores; and Fort Lauderdale.
These cruises are open to guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.
Fares for the 12-day Mediterranean cruises begin at a “Have It All” premium package rate of $2,299 per person, which includes two shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, one night specialty dining in both Pinnacle Grill and Tamarind and a Wi-Fi package. Cruise-only fares start at $1,699 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.
