Holland America Line Extends Its Pause of Cruise Operations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton May 06, 2020
Holland America Line has extended its pause of global cruise operations and canceled all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020.
In addition, the Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day “Grand Africa Voyage” from Boston to Fort Lauderdale that was scheduled to depart on Oct. 3, 2020.
Holland America Line had previously canceled all 2020 Land+Sea Journeys, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.
“As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented and challenging times, the best decision right now is to extend our pause in cruise operations into the fall,” said Orlando Ashford, President of Holland America Line. “While this is very disappointing and we never want to let our guests down, as soon as it makes sense, we will be back cruising again, giving our guests the memorable travel experiences they continue to dream about.”
All guests, or their travel advisors, will automatically be notified if their cruise departure has been canceled.
All guests will receive a future cruise credit (FCC) per person as follows:
—Paid in Full: Those who had paid in full will receive 125 percent FCC of the base cruise fare paid.
—Not Paid in Full: Those with bookings not paid in full will receive an FCC of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise. The minimum FCC is $100, and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid.
The FCC is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022. All other funds paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.
Guests who prefer a 100 percent refund should fill out the online Cancellation Preferences form by June 15, 2020. This includes Holland America Line’s Flight Ease air, Cancellation Protection Plan, HAL pre- or post-cruise hotel packages or transfers, prepaid shore excursions and amenities, and taxes, fees and port expenses.
Due to the unprecedented volume of bookings impacted by cancellations, Holland America Line asks for guests’ patience and understanding regarding the time needed to work through processing refunds and FCCs.
Holland America Line will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for canceled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the FCCs when their clients rebook.
