Holland America Makes Embarkation Easier With Tech-Based Products
Holland America Line says the pre-boarding guest experience will be simplified and embarkation made easier implementing the use of mBark facial recognition and the VeriFLY vaccine verification program in all U.S., Canadian and European homeports.
mBark is a mobile system that enables guests to check in for their cruise in less than 10 seconds, while HAL says the VeriFLY digital wallet for COVID-19 credentials offers a proven solution for proof of vaccination and test results.
"Holland America Line continues to look for ways that make the cruising experience better for our guests as we navigate protocols and best practices for today's travelers," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.
"We recently completed testing with VeriFLY and mBark on a few sailings, and the most common comment from guests was, 'That's it?' because it's so fast and efficient."
With mBark facial recognition, guests who load their photo and all necessary pretravel information to Holland America Line's website prior to embarkation will be able to use the touchless system.
Following a quick face scan, guests can move through the check-in process in about 10 seconds, significantly reducing embarkation time. SKO Systems, based in London, England, designed and implemented mBark for Holland America Line.
VeriFLY gives guests the option to upload the required information to the app, including proof of vaccination and test results, providing a way to go through the screening process prior to arrival at the terminal.
Once registration is complete, guests simply need to show the VeriFLY QR code or "pass" (digital or printed) to the check-in agent. VeriFLY is already in place at dozens of airlines, cruise lines and hotels. The VeriFLY app is available for download at Google Play and the Apple App Store.
"Holland America Line is recognized globally for providing an outstanding travel experience, and so we are delighted to be able to partner with the cruise line to bring their guests the convenience and peace of mind that comes with VeriFLY," said Daon Chief Executive Officer Tom Grissen.
VeriFLY launched on Rotterdam in March and will now roll out to other ships in the fleet by the end of March and begin with the remaining ships as they return to cruising. mBark also will launch with ships as they return to service and will begin in other embarkation ports as the ships move to new cruising regions.
