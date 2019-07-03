How Cruise Ships Are Celebrating the Fourth of July
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Janeen Christoff July 03, 2019
All around the world, cruise ships are celebrating the Fourth of July with classic American fare, including barbecues, pool parties and fireworks.
Passengers onboard Disney Cruise Line will be privy to a themed deck party taking place across the fleet. The celebration will include a DJ, characters, arts and crafts, face painting and more. In the kids' clubs, the cruise line will have special parties and activities throughout the day to celebrate the holiday.
The Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy will have special themed fireworks on the evening of July 4th, and special themed beverages will be available for purchase, including non-alcoholic drinks, and an American-themed buffet lunch will be served that day.
Carnival Cruise Line is another that will celebrate America’s Independence across its fleet. Guest will have the chance to join a host of activities for guests of all ages, including 4th of July themed trivia contests and scavenger hunts, patriotic movies on the Seaside Theatres, festive red, white and blue cocktails and special desserts. There will be a giant American flag hanging in the ships atria, and the line’s legendary deck parties will have a patriotic theme as well with ice cream eating contests and other activities.
The MSC Cruises will recognize July 4th onboard the MSC Seaside. Guests will celebrate the festive U.S. holiday with themed activities and games as well as American dishes and drink specials.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration without a party and the ship will celebrate in true American style decked out in red, white and blue.
There will also be an “American Star for a Night” karaoke session with the best of American music all night long. Cruisers can also take in a special 4th of July edition of the Quest game, specially themed music in the ship’s glittering atrium, 4th of July themed bingo, an American Dream Cabaret performance and MSC Seaside’s staple Silent Disco (July 4th themed, of course).
Guests can also save on drinks for the holiday. MSC will offer 20 percent off on select American beers, a 20 percent discount on American wines on the ship’s wine list. A special on Michelob Ultra buckets, for spending the day by the pool in the sunshine.
Guests can also enjoy an American flag cake in the buffet, as well as special American-style burgers and dining options like Texas Pulled Bourbon BBQ Pork, cornbread, Hickory Smoked Bacon Brocolli Bake and more.
Over the Fourth of July, American Cruise Lines’ 100-200 passenger ships are making sure guest have the best seats in the house so some spectacular waterfront fireworks displays. Its coastal ships, paddlewheelers and modern riverboats will be cruising all around the nation, and guests will honor the Fourth with a variety of onboard and onshore events.
The American Constellation will be in Petersburg, Alaska, and guests will enjoy a local festival, parade, and fireworks, and the paddlewheeler America will be on the Mississippi River celebrating Louisiana-style in Baton Rouge.
Guests onboard the American Constitution will enjoy massive fireworks displays in Narragansett and South Kingston, Rhode Island, and the American Star will be in Fall River, Massachusetts, for the city’s annual fireworks.
Independence will be in Bath, Maine, where guests will be able to take in the fireworks. Passengers also had the chance to enjoyed a traditional Lobsterbake barbecue.
The American Spirit will be docked in Port Townsend, Washington, in time for fireworks and local revelry, and cruising along the Columbia and Snake rivers are the American Song, the American Pride the Queen of the West.
Regardless of location, all of American’s cruises taking place during the Fourth of July will have festive shipboard barbecues and themed cocktail parties hosted on the top decks. The ships will be decorated in patriotic decor, and guests will receive commemorative American flag pins and other patriotic cheer.
Celebrate With a Sale
Turns out, Fourth of July sales aren’t just for furniture stores and car dealerships. Cruise lines are getting in on the fun, too.
MSC is offering a Fourth of July sale. Select sailings on a choice of four MSC Cruises ships sailing the Caribbean–MSC Seaside, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Divina and MSC Armonia are available at the “best prices of the year” when booked through July 8.
Royal Caribbean is offering a Fourth of July sale as well. Guests can save 50 percent on a second guest and up to $150 in instant savings on select departures. Travelers can book two- to six-night itineraries in destinations throughout the Caribbean and in the Riviera Maya and take in the cruise line’s new private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
The celebratory deal is available through 11:59 p.m. EDT, July 5.
