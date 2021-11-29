How To Save Money When Booking Your Next Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Codie Liermann November 29, 2021
“All inclusive all the way” is how Atlas Ocean Voyages explains its luxe-adventure experiences. Every aspect of the cruise has been pre-planned, allowing guests to fully relax.
It all starts with complimentary roundtrip airfare and goes on to include a land excursion in every port, gourmet cuisine and unlimited drinks. The line also conveniently offers prepaid gratuities, giving guests one less thing to worry about while traveling.
To make the experience even more seamless from the start, travelers can choose to book their trip with a travel advisor. Booking with an advisor means spending less time researching and more time looking forward to vacation.
Travel agents know the ins and outs of both the ships and the destinations visited and are able to provide travelers with all the information they need to choose the sailing that works best with their needs.
In addition to having the benefit of peace of mind when booking, Atlas Ocean Voyages is now helping travelers save money when they book with a travel advisor. Cruisers can save up to $2000 per stateroom.
This promotion applies to new bookings made from now through March 31, 2022, for sailings between March 2022 and September 2022.
Travel advisors are not left out during this promotion, as Atlas Ocean Voyages recently announced its new travel advisor recognition program giving agents the chance to earn a $10,000 bonus.
The “Unified: In It Together” program awards agents a $10,000 bonus for every five bookings made in any accommodation and aboard all voyages through March 31, 2022. All eligible bookings need to be registered at Atlas’ official Unified: In It Together page.
“As our industry continues to recover, Unified: In It Together recognizes and helps drive more business for our valued Travel Advisor partners,” Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages, recently shared.
“Atlas Ocean Voyages always appreciates Travel Advisors for their critical role in creating unforgettable experiences for their clients. With Unified: In It Together, Travel Advisors can earn $10,000 for every five bookings, with no limits, making our Travel Advisor recognition program the industry’s most generous to-date,” he said, adding that advisors should stay tuned for even more offers and benefits coming soon.
Cruising was put on hold for several months throughout the pandemic, but due to the many stringent health and safety protocols that have been put in place, it’s considered one of the safest ways to travel right now. Atlas Ocean Voyages offers cruisers an even greater peace of mind with its new Atlas Assurance protection program, which gives guests medical, travel and legal coverage, in addition to emergency medical evacuation insurance.
“While emergencies rarely occur, it’s comforting to know that our guests are protected with Atlas Assurance if something unexpected should happen and they need help. Atlas Assurance is part of Atlas’ All Inclusive All The Way, which provides guests a safe, convenient and seamless experience on a luxe-adventure voyage,” said Aliberti.
Travelers interested in taking advantage of this promotion for their future cruise can contact their local travel advisor or click here for more information.
