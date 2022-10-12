Hurtigruten First Cruise Line To Implement SpaceX's Starlink Internet Fleet-Wide
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Hurtigruten Patrick Clarke October 12, 2022
Hurtigruten Expeditions has announced it will be the first cruise line to implement SpaceX’s broadband service Starlink fleet-wide when installation is completed this October.
Hurtigruten and long-time connectivity partner Speedcast began testing and integration of Starlink's terminals onboard the company's small-size expedition cruise ships back in March. Upon completion this month, Hurtigruten will be the first cruise line to roll out high-speed, low-latency connectivity across its entire fleet.
Utilizing a network of low-orbit satellites, the new service will be free for both guests and crew members.
"As the world leader in exploration travel, it’s only fitting that we bring the world’s most innovative technologies onboard our ships to further enhance the experience and day-to-day lives for our guests, crew, partners and the communities we visit," Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen said in a statement. "We’ve seen major players announcing plans for implementation of Starlink connectivity. Our partnership with Speedcast and fleetwide introduction of the new service not only puts us ahead of the rest of the cruise industry, it also puts us ahead of the technology. When Starlink introduces maritime coverage in Antarctica and the Arctic, we will be ready."
"With vessels operating in some of the most remote and spectacular areas of the world, Hurtigruten Expeditions is an ideal partner for introducing groundbreaking technology in the cruise industry. Speedcast’s expertise lies in our ability to combine all available connectivity paths and manage a complete service that offers the highest levels of uptime, availability and performance," added Joe Spytek, Chief Executive Officer at Speedcast.
Starlink is on track to introduce Antarctic maritime coverage in Q4 2022.
In August, Royal Caribbean Group revealed plans to equip all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships with the innovative Internet service.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Hurtigruten
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS