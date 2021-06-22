Hurtigruten To Unveil Galapagos Cruises in January 2022
June 22, 2021
Hurtigruten Expeditions will debut year-round itineraries to the Galapagos Islands aboard the 90-passenger MS Santa Cruz II in conjunction with Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, which pioneered expedition cruises in Galapagos nearly 70 years ago.
The Galapagos program is scheduled to launch on Jan. 5, 2022.
“We are extremely excited to expand our South America offering to one of the most spectacular destinations on the planet,” said Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam.
“We have seen a clear trend of travelers seeking out truly unique and meaningful travel experiences, with a sharp increase in demand for the type of small ships/big experiences we offer. The pandemic has dramatically pushed this development forward.”
The nine-day program will include six-night cruises together with pre- and post-cruise stays. Guests can also opt for a four-day pre-cruise trip to Machu Picchu.
MS Santa Cruz II will undergo a top-to-bottom upgrade, and Hurtigruten’s signature Science Area will be added to the ship.
“This partnership brings together two companies that combine the best of two worlds: Hurtigruten Expeditions as a global player with an excellent reputation in expedition cruises, and our long history and deep knowledge of the Galapagos Islands,” said Metropolitan Touring CEO Paulina Burbano de Lara.
