Jim Henson Puppet Show to Debut on New Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises October 22, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Princess Cruises is adding a new show from renowned childhood programming genius Jim Henson.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer
From the brilliant mind of legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, and brought to life by The Jim Henson Company and Director John Tartaglia, Jim Henson's Inspired Silliness will entertain audiences of all ages onboard the new Sky Princess in 2019 and Enchanted Princess in 2020.
New and exclusive to Princess Cruises, Jim Henson's Inspired Silliness recreates and reimagines several of Jim Henson's hilarious, innovative and magical works from early in his prolific career in a 30-minute performance. The Princess production show singers and dancers will bring to life the comedy, mind-blowing visuals, memorable music and world-renowned Henson style of puppetry that has redefined the artform. With a colorful cast of new puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, including several newly designed characters, the show captures the spirit and legacy of Jim Henson and includes a lighthearted video introduction by his son Brian Henson.
"Audiences experience something special and mesmerizing while being entertained by puppetry, and Inspired Silliness will give our guests an incredibly unique and new entertainment offering," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "You can't help but smile, laugh out loud and sing along to this original Henson production and feel connected to the performers and the audience during this show."
The Inspired Silliness creative team includes:
Reimagined & Directed by John Tartgalia – Directing: The Wizard of Oz, Shrek the Musical and Tarzan (Muny), Claudio Quest (New York Musical Theatre Festival, winner Outstanding Direction, Best of the NYMF),Elmo the Musical, Live! (Sesame Place), Avenue Q (off-Broadway, Resident Director (2012-2015). Theatre Performance: Broadway debut in Avenue Q (Tony nominee), creating the roles of Princeton and Rod.
Other Broadway: Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Pinocchio in Shrek The Musical. Television: Best known to parents and kids as "Johnny" from Disney's Johnny and the Sprites (Daytime Emmy award nomination) on Disney Junior Worldwide. "Sesame Street" (13 Seasons), "Bear in the Big Blue House" (Disney Channel), "Ugly Betty" (ABC), "Animal Jam" (Discovery Kids), "The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss" (Nickelodeon), "Play with me Sesame" (Sprout/Noggin), "Blue's Room" (Nickelodeon), "JoJo's Circus" (Disney Channel).
His acclaimed off-Broadway, national and international touring show ImaginOcean, a new Jim Henson Company series on PBS entitled Splash and Bubbles with John serving as an executive producer and Emmy-nominated performer of "Splash." John is also the host of SiriusXM On Broadway's Sunday Funday.
Puppets by Jim Henson's Creature Shop - Jim Henson's Creature Shop provides performed digital visual effects, animatronic creatures, animation and soft puppets to the international film, television, advertising, stage production, and theme park industries. The Shop's most recent work can be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Based in Los Angeles and New York with satellite shop capabilities internationally, the Shop is known for designing and building some of the world's best-known characters including the Sesame Street puppets, the classic Muppets, the dinosaurs from Dinosaurs, the aliens from Farscape and the fantastical creatures from The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.
Other feature film credits include Where the Wild Things Are, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. The shop is also known for its live performance work with artists like Cee Lo Green, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Deadmau5 and stage productions like The Secret Silk for Princess Cruises and Henson Alternative's Puppet Up! - Uncensored. Themed entertainment clients include World of Coca Cola, Universal Studios Hollywood and Hershey's Chocolate World.
A recipient of more than 9 Emmy Awards® for its outstanding work building puppets for Sesame Street, the Shop also received an Academy Award for its visual effects work on the film Babe. Other awards include a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award for the Henson Performance Control System, and an Emmy Award for the Henson Digital Puppetry Studio.
Set Designer Anna Louizos – A three-time Tony Award nominee, has designed sets for such Broadway musicals as School of Rock (sets/costumes –for US, London and National Tour); Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; In the Heights; High Fidelity; Dames at Sea; Honeymoon in Vegas; It ShouldaBeen You; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Avenue Q; The Performers; Irving Berlin's White Christmas; Curtains; Baby It's You; All About Me; To Be Or Not To Be; Steel Magnolias; Golda's Balcony.
She has also designed numerous regional and off Broadway shows across the US; some notable world premieres include Disney's Aladdin (5thAvenue Theatre, Seattle), Minsky's, (Ahmanson, LA); Altar Boyz (New World Stages, NYC); Speech and Debate (New York); Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM! (Jane Street, NYC); Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas (Goodspeed, CT); Vanities, the Musical (Second Stage, NYC); In Transit(Primary Stages, NYC). USITT 2016 Distinguished Achievement Award; NAACP 2011 Theatre Award For In the Heights. Art Director: "Sex and the City" (HBO). Founder of BROADWAY DESIGN EXCHANGE, an online theatrical marketplace.
More details about the robust onboard features and itineraries of new cruise ships Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess can be found at princess.com.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
