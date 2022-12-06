Lindblad Expeditions to Increase Pricing in 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton December 06, 2022
Lindblad Expeditions is offering several special offers that can be booked before fares increase fleetwide starting January 1, 2023.
“Now is the perfect time to book a bucket-list Lindblad Expeditions cruise,” said John Delaney, senior vice president of sales for Lindblad Expeditions. “Our singular focus on authentic, deep discovery in the world’s most faraway locations has honed our expertise and given us the experience travelers booking a true expedition can count on.”
Current offers include free round-trip air from Miami to the Galápagos on select 2023 departures aboard the new National Geographic Islander II and National Geographic Endeavour II. Free round-trip air is also available from Miami to Buenos Aires (or Santiago) for select 2023 Antarctica sailings.
The line also is offering a 20 percent savings on second departures when guests book pole-to-pole on select Antarctic or Arctic departures between January 2023 and March 2024. In addition, several offers for family and group bookings are available on select sailings, including $500 off guests under 18 years old, fourth guests travel free on several Alaska itineraries, and more. To see all the special offers, click here.
In 2021, Lindblad Expeditions introduced two new purpose-built polar class five vessels, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution, custom designed for Lindblad’s signature expedition voyages in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. These ships are equipped with ultra-fast Zodiac deployment for spur-of-the-moment wildlife viewing to Azipods that remove the need for anchoring.
These new vessels allow Lindblad Expeditions to continue to diversify its itinerary offerings, launching new sailings like 14- and 18-day Kimberley expeditions exploring Australia’s Wild Northwest, East Timor, various islands in Indonesia, and just-announced “Wild Alaska Escapes” around the glaciers of Prince William Sound.
