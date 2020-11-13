Maiden Voyages Scheduled for Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman November 13, 2020
The cruise industry came to a standstill with COVID-19. And now that the “No-Sail Order” has been lifted, the gears of the industry are slowly beginning to turn.
A bright spot in this return has been the discussion by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Company’s CEO, during Disney’s Q4 earnings call about when the three newest ships will set sail on their maiden voyages.
According to Inside the Magic, Mr. Chapek said this in regard to the Disney Wish and new sister ships: “We’re anticipating delivering our first new ship, the Wish in the summer of ’22 and then we have our next two ships in ’24 and ’25. And, so, after a slight delay of roughly six months on those, we think that we’re going to be able to bring them into service.
We hope and expect that the world will be back to normal by then and anticipate having a fine time trying to fill up the demand of those ships.”
This provisional announcement has us excited for more information regarding the ships. And while we know the first ship will be named the Disney Wish and feature Rapunzel, more details about the other two ships are sure to appear in the coming months.
Disney Cruise Line and other major cruise lines are beginning to implement new health and safety measures to ensure guest’s well-being in an effort to return cruising full steam ahead. And while the public is very interested in the new ‘mock cruises’, it may be a couple more months until cruising returns to normal.
In the meantime, Disney Cruise Line has released it’s ‘Frozen, A Musical Spectacular’ for everyone to enjoy and reminisce about all the joys from being on a Disney Cruise Line ship.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS