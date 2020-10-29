Majority of Travelers Remain Open to Cruising
October 29, 2020
A new survey has found that a majority of travelers remain open to cruising.
The no-sail ban is expected to expire at the end of this month, meaning that cruise ships will be allowed to sail once again.
Will cruising prove popular among travelers despite previous onboard outbreaks? New research from GALE has found that consumers remain positive about sailing again.
GALE conducted a survey to gauge consumer interest in cruising in the coming months, next year and in 2022. The data showed that Americans are ready to travel. Over half (52 percent) of respondents who have a history of traveling internationally would consider booking an international cruise trip or an all-inclusive vacation as early as the fourth quarter of 2020 if they came across the right offer.
However, when broken down, only 15 percent would consider a cruise during this time. More than one quarter (27 percent) said they would consider a cruise in the first quarter of 2021, and 53 percent said that they are open to cruising some time in 2021.
Americans are looking for a sense of normalcy. Popular motivations for considering travel in 2021 include “I want to feel normal and travel again” (46 percent) and “I just love getting away” (40 percent).
More than half of respondents are likely to have booked already or are in the process of booking. Twenty-six percent said that they would book four to five months before the trip, and 30 percent said that they would book one to three months before traveling. Seventy-two percent of respondents would book a vacation for seven days or more in 2021.
COVID-19 Isn’t Lessening Interest in Cruises
For those considering a cruise, COVID-19 is not a major concern. Just around 30 percent (fewer than one in three) of respondents said that risk of the coronavirus infection on the cruise itself significantly impacts their interest in taking a cruise next year. However, for 27 percent of respondents, the threat of COVID-19 completely eliminates interest in a cruise.
The biggest concern is that other people infected on the ship will cause travelers to be stuck at sea. More than half, 57 percent, said that this either “significantly impacts” or “completely eliminates” their interest in taking a cruise in 2021.
A vaccine doesn’t change much in the way of sentiment. Survey results were fairly equally split. Approximately one-third said a vaccine would not change their likelihood to book, one-third slightly more likely to book and one-third who are much more likely to book a cruise in 2021.
Screening passengers on board doesn’t make travelers any more or less likely to book, the survey found. Only five percent of respondents said that having mandatory screenings and protocols in place for passengers makes them slightly less or much less likely to book a cruise.
However, passengers are also okay with abiding by new rules and protections in place for the coronavirus and indicated it wouldn’t lessen the experience.
Most prospective cruisers are feeling cautious but open to traveling with the right protocols in place.
Just 12.5 percent of respondents said that wearing a mask, social distancing or other precautions would make the experience less enjoyable and would eliminate their interest in taking a cruise. Only one-third of past travelers (34 percent) said that having to wear a mask and socially distance would only slightly deter them from embarking on a cruise experience in 2021.
Twenty percent were on the fence, saying that the precautions would be a “moderate deterrent,” but they would still consider cruising.
Looking for a Deal
The real motivator for booking a cruise is finding the right deal. More than one-third (35 percent) said that they are expecting great deals to be available.
Sixty-four percent said that they would be more likely or much more likely to book a cruise if deals gave them access to a higher-end experience that they couldn’t afford otherwise.
Refunds are another key to getting bookings, the research found. Eighty-six percent of respondents said they would be much more likely to book if cruise lines commit to full refund policies if infection rates are high or rising.
The five most important considerations for travelers booking a cruise in 2021 are:
—COVID-19 precautions in place (66 percent)
—Cruise ship cleanliness/cleaning protocols (60 percent)
—Flexibility of cancellation policies (57 percent)
—Affordability / payment options (41 percent)
—Great value for experiences and amenities offered (34 percent)
