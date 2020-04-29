MSC Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations Through July 10
April 29, 2020
MSC Cruises extended the halting of cruise operations globally through July 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
MSC Cruises USA is offering affected guests a future cruise credit for 125 percent of what they paid. It can be used on a future cruise, on any ship and itinerary, departing on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
In addition, MSC Cruises USA’s Cruise Assurance Program has recently been extended through Sept. 30, 2020. It allows guests who have a booked cruise or are booking a new cruise between July 11 through Sept. 30 to reschedule their cruise up to 48 hours before their cruise departure date.
Guests and their travel advisors can transfer any of these bookings at no cost to any ship and any itinerary in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, departing on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
The company previously announced the temporary halting of all its ships globally through to May 29.
