MSC Cruises Suspends US-Based Ship Operations Until April 30
Theresa Norton March 13, 2020
Add MSC Cruises to the list of cruise companies that have temporarily stopped U.S.-based ship operations. MSC is suspending service for 45 days, until April 30, in light of the COVID-19 virus.
“This is not a decision we took lightly but under the current circumstances, the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities ashore – including our employees and their families – must come first,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises. “As a family company with over 300 years of maritime tradition, we felt that this was the right decision to make.”
The company has already halted ship operations across all areas considered high risk for the virus in the Mediterranean, the Gulf and Asia.
Ships in South America and South Africa will end their operations at the end of their current itineraries.
MSC Cruises is offering affected guests the opportunity to transfer 100 percent of the money paid – plus an additional credit – to a future cruise of their choice through the end of 2021. If not used by that date, guests will receive a full refund.
