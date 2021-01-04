MSC Cruises Offers Up to $400 Spending Credit for Wave Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Theresa Norton January 04, 2021
MSC Cruises USA’s “Your Cruise, Your Choice” promotion for Wave Season offers up to $400 spending credit per stateroom on bookings made by March 31, 2021 on 2021 and 2022 cruises in The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Plus, Kids Sail Free is offered on many sailings.
The spending credit can be used toward Wi-Fi, drink packages, specialty dining, spa treatments and shore excursions, and onshore at the line’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.
“With the start of the new year, travelers are eager to make 2021 and even 2022 vacation plans and there is tremendous anticipation for the resumption of cruising, which is why now is a great time for our guests to start planning with incredible value and increased flexibility with our still-available Total CruiseFlex offer,” said Ken Muskat, executive vice president and COO of MSC Cruises USA.
MSC Cruises USA is has enhanced its True Partnerships program, including protecting advisor commission levels, expanding benefits to Get On Board, and improving its groups program.
MSC Cruises is committing to protecting 2019 achieved commission level into 2021, and therefore commission levels earned at the start of 2020 will be protected moving into the new year.
The cruise line’s Get On Board program — where travel advisors experience MSC Cruises firsthand and then are reimbursed for the cruise once they book 10 FIT cruises — has also been expanded. The program now includes a balcony stateroom, free unlimited drinks and Wi-Fi, and it is now easier to claim reimbursement since qualified bookings have been expanded to all three-, four- and seven-night cruises from Miami and Port Canaveral.
Finally, for advisors booking groups, MSC Cruises has aligned deposit requirements across all destinations and added Wi-Fi to the list of group amenity options.
“We know our partners have worked incredibly hard over the last year and are motivated to continue pushing forward in 2021,” said Michelle Lardizabal, senior vice president and commercial sales officer of MSC Cruises USA. “We want them to know that we’re here to offer our support in every way we can. And, as we move further into this new year, we will continue to provide them new opportunities and make doing business with us as seamless as possible.”
