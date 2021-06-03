Last updated: 01:55 PM ET, Thu June 03 2021

MSC Cruises To Resume Operations in Spain

June 03, 2021

MSC Grandiosa in Genoa, Italy, on Jan. 24, 2021
The MSC Grandiosa in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Di Maria via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises will restart its cruise operations in Spain when the MSC Grandiosa, already sailing in the Western Mediterranean, visits Barcelona on June 26.

It will embark passengers in Barcelona as well as ports in Italy already on its itinerary.

MSC Grandiosa offers seven-night cruises calling at Genoa, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples and Palermo, Italy; Valetta, Malta; and now Barcelona, Spain, on Saturdays.

Starting July 30, MSC Grandiosa will add Valencia, Spain, to the itinerary with embarkation on Fridays. Then from July 31, the ship’s seven-night itineraries will call at Barcelona, Genoa, La Spezia for Florence and Pisa, Civitavecchia/Rome and Valencia.

“When we first announced our confirmed programs for summer 2021, we indicated that we would enrich them with any new ports and destinations as they became available,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “This is the case today with Spain and Barcelona, thus allowing our guests to visit this magnificent destination, that has been unavailable since March of last year, thanks to the secure bubble shore excursions we provide under our health and safety operating protocol.”

“As measures are progressively relaxing across Europe and beyond and tourism resumes, we have every confidence that our progressive resumption of service will continue to move forward and that we will be able to add more ports and destinations from more countries to our itineraries very soon,” Onorato said. “This will allow us to either enrich existing itineraries or add new ones.”

The cruises are in line with local regulations in Spain and will be supported by MSC Cruises’ health and safety protocols, which have protected tens of thousands of guests, as well as crew members and local communities, since the line first introduced it in August 2020 on MSC Grandiosa.

MSC Seaside also is sailing in the Mediterranean, and since May 20 the newly launched MSC Virtuosa has operated cruises around the British Isles for U.K. residents. MSC Seaview will restart voyages in the Baltic Sea from Germany on July 3.

Theresa Norton
