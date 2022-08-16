MSC Expands Activities on Cruises Sailing from US Ports
MSC Cruises has expanded its onboard activities on itineraries aboard MSC Divina, MSC Seashore and MSC Meraviglia departing from U.S. ports.
The Family Deck party – featuring, among other things, finger food, carnival games, a jumping castle, balloon animals, face painting and prizes – will debut on MSC Divina’s seven-night itineraries out of Port Canaveral this month, “after receiving rave reviews from parents and children sailing on board MSC Seashore,” said MSC Cruises.
The event will also be unveiled aboard MSC Meraviglia when it arrives in the U.S. in October 2022.
The International Meet cocktail and dinner, which was introduced on MSC Seashore in July, will now also be available aboard MSC Divina.
The event provides a “casual atmosphere for guests interested in making the most of MSC Cruises’ global flavor by meeting travelers of the more than 180 nationalities commonly represented on board over drinks and selections from the cruise line’s newly refreshed onboard menus,” the cruise line added.
Other activities aboard both ships include the Veterans Get Together, LGBTQIAP+ Get Together, Solo Travelers and Cocktail Party and Cup Cake Decoration.
The line also offers Romantic Couples Under the Stars, featuring live music and cocktails on deck.
MSC Seashore sails on seven-night alternating eastern and western Caribbean itineraries out of PortMiami, and MSC Divina on three- and seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral.
For the 2022-2023 Caribbean season, MSC Divina will be deployed on three- to 10-night cruises from PortMiami and, on October 13, 2022, MSC Meraviglia will launch three- to seven-night sailings from Port Canaveral.
