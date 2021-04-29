Last updated: 01:17 PM ET, Thu April 29 2021

MSC Magnifica To Sail In Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan

Lacey Pfalz April 29, 2021

MSC Cruises
MSC Magnifica (photo via MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises released its new itinerary in the Middle East for fall and winter 2021-2022 on April 29, 2021, called the Eight Days of Discovery.

The MSC Magnifica will offer round-trip seven night cruises beginning on November 13, 2021 through March 2022, departing from Jeddah, sailing to Aqaba, Jordan; Safaga, Egypt; and AlWajh and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia. Along the way, passengers will be able to visit the incredible UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Luxor, Petra and five sites in Saudi Arabia, including the Al-Hijr Archaeological Site in AlUla.

Those cruising on December 5 will have the opportunity to watch the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 in Jeddah. The first day of the cruise, guests can also enjoy a private beach experience in Yanbu.

The cruises open for sale on May 1. MSC Voyagers Club members can receive an additional five percent discount for the first ten days of the sale.

“As an international cruise line renowned for offering guests unique opportunities to explore and discover the world, it is only natural that we are now making more accessible for our guests yet another brand-new destination,” said Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO. “The introduction of Saudi Arabia to our winter program is a one-of-a-kind itinerary as it also offers Egypt and Jordan in an unparalleled combination of sun, beach, tradition and culture. Our guests can discover the untouched beauty of this region to its fullest and go ashore and explore plenty of undiscovered destinations.”

The MSC Virtuosa will homeport in Dubai, UAE this winter and will travel to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island and Doha.

For more information or to book a cruise, please visit MSC Cruises.

Lacey Pfalz
