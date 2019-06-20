MSC Reveals More Details About Ocean Cay
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Janeen Christoff June 20, 2019
MSC Cruises will welcome guests to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island, in just under four months, and it is now revealing more details about the experience that awaits visitors.
MSC is planning an immersive experience for guests that highlights the natural beauty of the Bahamas. Ocean Cay is founded on a deep commitment to ecological principles, which has shaped the development of the island retreat. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the protection of the oceans and the importance of preserving coral reefs through dedicated “edutainment” programs.
Guests can relax and enjoy crystal clear water at eight beaches located around the island.
Families will find activities just for them, such as the Seakers Family Cove, a shallow lagoon to play in with a beach for games.
MSC Cruises’ kids club staff will organize games and activities at Seakers Family Cove throughout the day, including sand castle contests, kite building, treasure hunts and a family sporting challenge.
Teens will also have their own dedicated program in which teens can learn to create content to inspire others with the beauty of the island.
The Seakers Food court will provide guests with sustenance on the island and will be complimentary.
For added relaxation, guests will find the Spa at Ocean Cay located at the Northern tip of the island. The retreat highlights the beauty of the island’s natural surroundings and incredible views as guests are pampered with a variety of unique treatments.
Guests can also enjoy evening entertainment on Ocean Cay. A light show will take place around the 98-foot-high lighthouse at the center of the island. There will also be a traditional Junkanoo parade, a Bahamian festival that consists of a feast of colorful costumes, music and dancing.
Shore excursions on the island are also available and include stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling and stargazing in the evenings.
For more information on MSC Cruises, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS