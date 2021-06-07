MSC To Restart US Cruises From Florida This Summer
MSC Cruises is scheduled to restart U.S. sailings aboard MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval of PortMiami and Canaveral port agreements, and provisional approval for a July 17 MSC Meraviglia test cruise.
MSC Meraviglia is set to launch three- and four-night Bahamas itineraries on Aug. 2 and seven-night Bahamas and Caribbean cruises on Sept. 18. from PortMiami.
MSC Divina is scheduled to launch three-, four- and seven-night Bahamas itineraries out of Port Canaveral on Sept. 16.
Additionally, the line confirmed the cancellation of MSC Divina’s cruises from Port Canaveral set for July 1 to Sept. 15; MSC Meraviglia’s itineraries from PortMiami scheduled for July 1 through Sept. 17; and MSC Armonia’s cruises from PortMiami set for July 1 through Oct. 24.
Passengers on the affected sailings can rebook on MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina’s new set of itineraries, as well as on the new MSC Seashore, which is scheduled to arrive in Miami in November.
Guests who booked and paid in full and through MSC Cruises USA or through a travel advisor can receive 100 percent future cruise credits, up to $200 in onboard credits or full refunds.
Bookings for the new MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina itineraries open on June 16.
“With our vast experience cruising in Europe since August 2020 along with our industry-leading health and safety protocol, our guests can book with confidence knowing we are well prepared for a successful restart in the U.S.,” said Ruben Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA.
“To ensure the safest experience for our guests, we previously announced a fleet-wide vaccination program for all crew – thanks to the support of the state of Florida, local government and port officials, and our partners – and we expect that the majority of our guests booking a cruise this summer will plan to be vaccinated prior to sail.”
