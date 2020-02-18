MSC Updates Bellissima Grand Voyage Itinerary to Asia
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship MSC Cruises Janeen Christoff February 18, 2020
MSC Cruises has updated its Grand Voyage Itinerary for the forthcoming 28-night sailing scheduled to begin on March 21, 2020.
Port visits to Shenzhen, China; Hong Kong; and Keelung, Taiwan have been replaced with alternative calls, including Laem Chabang/Bangkok, Thailand; Phu My/Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and an extra day in Kobe, Japan. The ship will now also call Sir Bani Yas Island, United Arab Emirates, instead of Khor Fakkan, UAE.
The ship will leave as scheduled on March 21 from Dubai with calls in the Gulf including Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island.
The journey then continues east with calls in Colombo, Sri Lanka; Phuket, Thailand; Langkawi, Penang, and Port Klang/Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Singapore.
The ship will then head to the newly added ports, including Laem Chabang/Bangkok, Thailand; Phu My/ Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and then guests can take advantage of the added overnight in Kobe, Japan, before the ship heads to its final port, Yokohama, Japan.
New regulations have been put into place to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. Currently, there are no cases of coronavirus onboard any of MSC Cruises’ ships and these new measures are additional steps to keep guests and crew safe.
The new rules include the following:
—Anyone who has traveled to, from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau in the past 30 days, or visited or transited via airports, will be denied access to the ship. The same rules apply to such guests’ travel companions (parent, spouse, child, siblings, or a companion who shares a stateroom).
—Guests with signs or symptoms of illness such as fever (equal or greater than 100.4 degrees) or feverishness, chills, cough or difficulty breathing will be denied embarkation. The same rules apply to their travel companions.
—Anyone who, within 14 days before embarkation, has had close contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected or diagnosed as having coronavirus, or who is currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, will be denied boarding.
—MSC Cruises will continue to conduct preboarding screening necessary to effectuate these preventative measures.
—Guests with a Chinese passport who have not traveled from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau, in the past 30 days, and who are in good health, can access the ship. However, authorities in certain countries are temporarily not allowing holders of a Chinese passport to travel into their territories. Holders of Chinese passports are advised to check for any travel restrictions that may apply. Please note this list may change based on future government regulations.
