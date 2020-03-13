NCLH Suspends Cruising for Three Brands Through April 11, 2020
Theresa Norton March 13, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on March 13 announced a voluntary suspension of all cruise voyages embarking through April 11, 2020, for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The temporary suspension is aimed at contributing to efforts around the globe to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The company said the measure was taken “in an abundance of caution,” and that it has not experienced any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of its 28 ships.
“With the COVID-19 coronavirus impacting communities around the globe, we have enacted a voluntary temporary suspension of cruise voyages across our brands effective immediately,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of NCLH Ltd. “We understand the inconvenience that this disruption may cause our guests and travel partners during these quickly evolving and challenging times, and we appreciate their understanding as we partner with local, state, federal and global agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
Voyages currently underway will conclude and guests will be disembarked as soon as possible and offered help with travel arrangements.
Guests booked on voyages with embarkation dates from March 13 to April 11, 2020, are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information. Guests on impacted voyages will receive a 125 percent refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied toward any voyage through Dec. 31, 2022. Or guests can choose a 100 percent refund to be reimbursed to the original form of payment within 90 days of guests’ requests. Travel partner commissions on canceled cruises will be protected as per normal policy.
