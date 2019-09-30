New Crystal on Broadway Voyages Take Center Stage in 2020
Building on the tremendous feedback and enthusiasm from its guests, Crystal Cruises is announcing 20 new “Crystal on Broadway” theme cruises to its 2020 voyage roster. On 10 worldwide sailings each, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity will welcome to their stages Broadway stars, and on some occasions, choreographers, directors, costume designers and other talented artists and professionals from Broadway.
The programming is presented through Crystal’s exclusive partnership with multi-Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum, whose more than 25-year career in stage and theater includes credits for Rent, Motown: The Musical, West Side Story, In the Heights, Something Rotten! and the upcoming stage musical adaptations of Mrs. Doubtfire and The Devil Wears Prada. McCollum and his creative team debuted two original songs from Mrs. Doubtfire aboard Crystal Serenity earlier this year.
“The caliber of talent and star power featured on Crystal on Broadway voyages is truly impressive and we are happy to offer guests the world-class entertainment of Broadway no matter where in the world they are,” said Keith Cox, Crystal’s vice president of entertainment. “The performers and insiders that grace our stages for these programs are true experts in their crafts, with stories and perspectives that are as entertaining as their performances and presentations.”
During the Crystal on Broadway voyages, guests are treated to varied selections of elaborate stage productions, solo acts, Q&A sessions and entertaining presentations from special guests. The programming perfectly complements Crystal’s own marquee of showstopping productions. Crystal on Broadway, The Show, featuring songs from the hit musicals Rent, Something Rotten! and West Side Story, debuted aboard both ships following their recent redesigns, while intimate piano performances in Avenue Saloon, dancing and music in the Stardust and Starlite clubs and an array of vocalists, string musicians and pianists in The Cove offer guests an abundance of choices each evening.
Crystal Symphony’s 2020 Crystal on Broadway voyages include:
—January 5, “Golden Pacific Paragons,” round-trip San Diego
—June 7, “Joie de Vivre et Jardins,” Lisbon to London
—June 19, “North Cape Brilliance,” London to Copenhagen
—July 14, “Tsars & Scandinavian Splendor,” Stockholm to London
—July 25, “British Isles Brilliance,” round-trip London
—August 8, “Royal Military Tattoo & Norwegian Fjords,” London to Amsterdam
—August 19, “European Cultural Canvas,” Amsterdam to Barcelona
—September 1, “Masterpieces of the Mediterranean,” Barcelona to Venice
—September 11, “Adriatic & Greek Isles Rendezvous,” Venice to Athens
—October 11, “Monumental Holy Lands,” Barcelona to Athens
Crystal Serenity’s 2020 Crystal on Broadway voyages include:
—May 22, “Marvels of the Mediterranean,” Barcelona to Rome
—September 28, “North American Treasures,” Québec City to New York City
—October 6, “Cultural Treasures & Natural Wonders,” New York City to Québec City
—October 14, “Autumn in the Maritimes,” Québec City to New York City
—October 22, "Fall Foliage Sojourn,” New York City to Québec City
—November 12, “Tropical Island Tapestry,” round-trip Miami
—December 2, “Tropical Serenade,” round-trip Miami
—December 9, “Island Discoveries,” Miami to San Juan
—December 16, “Caribbean Kaleidoscope,” San Juan to Miami
—December 23, “Holidays in the Caribbean,” round-trip Miami
SOURCE: Crystal Cruises press release
