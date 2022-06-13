New Princess Cruises Sweepstakes Giving Away Porsche Taycan
June 13, 2022
In a partnership with the Porsche Club of America, Princess Cruises will give away an iconic Princess-branded all-electric Porsche Taycan to one lucky winner during a sweepstakes now through November 30, 2022.
Residents of North America can enter the new sweepstakes by filling out the form online, sailing on a MedallionClass cruise, purchasing an add-on package, making a MedallionPay shoreside purchase and much more, all of which provide one entry into the sweepstakes. The winner will be chosen at random on December 15, 2022.
The luxury, all-electric Porsche Taycan features Princess Cruises colors and its sea-witch logo on the side, a BOSE surround sound system, Lane Change Assist, three years of 30-minute DC charging sessions with Electrify America and more.
"Like a Princess MedallionClass cruise, a Porsche Taycan is a technological masterpiece that delivers a unique and truly emotional experience," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "There's no better way to build on the excitement of our new partnership with the Porsche Club of America than by putting a Princess and Porsche enthusiast into the driver's seat of a sensational new luxury sportscar to create a priceless experience."
For more information or to enter the drawing, please click here.
