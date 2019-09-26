New Video Game-Themed Show Coming to Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess
WHY IT RATES: Video game fans will be able to enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment aboard two of Princess Cruises’ best ships.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Princess Cruises, a cruise industry innovator in offering guests original production shows, today announced yet another new theatrical experience with the debut of 5-SKIES onboard Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess. This technologically enhanced production show features a virtual gaming world, spectacular digital effects and acrobatics, intricate sets and contemporary music for one of the cruise line's most visually advanced shows ever.
Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess guests enter the greatest virtual reality game of all-time with main character "Gamer 1" attempting to complete a series of five increasingly difficult levels, meeting different personalities along the way in an attempt to reach the highest level where the Sky Princess character resides. Performed in cadence with a contemporary song list, 5-SKIES is set amongst digital effects, spectacular acrobatics, dazzling costume designs and complex backdrops.
"Our team of creators and collaborators have once again pushed the boundaries of theatrical entertainment design at sea and 5-SKIES will take our guests on a musical journey through a digital universe of spectacle, sight and sound," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "Our dedicated team is passionate about connecting new experiences to our guests and with the advance of technology and spectacular visual effects, 5-SKIES will surely wow our audiences."
5-SKIES is scheduled to debut onboard Sky Princess November 2019.
The 5-SKIES creative team includes:
Director and Choreographer Danny Teeson – choreographed for Grammy Award-winning artists Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul and Brit Award winners Robbie Williams and Tom Jones, with whom he won the VH1 Best Video Award for Sex Bomb. Teeson has acted as Carrie Underwood's creative director, conceptualizing and directing her Carnival Ride Tour, ACM Awards performance and was seen on Oxygen Network's hit show Dance Your Ass Off as a resident judge. Teeson also created and choreographed the award-winning show for Princess Cruises - Fantastic Journey which won a Themed Entertainment Association award for Outstanding Achievement.
Musical Arranger Nelson Kole – began his career on the Las Vegas strip where he accompanied headliners such as Frank Sinatra, Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and soon became musical director/arranger for Don Rickles and Ben Vereen. As arranger and musical director of the 2009 Academy Awards, Kole worked with Beyoncé, Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Queen Latifah.
Scenic Designer John Iacovelli – won the Emmy Award for his production design of the A&E presentation of Peter Pan, starring Cathy Rigby, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival. His television production design credits include The Old Settler, The Gin Game, Ed, Babylon and Resurrection Blvd. He's received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Lifetime Achievement in Scenic Design and is a member of The Art Directors Guild.
Costume Designer Jackson Lowell – has designed costumes for many celebrities and concert tours including Katy Perry, Pink, Paula Abdul, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Cindy Crawford, Elton John, Brad Pitt, Barbra Streisand and Usher. His television show credits include American Idol, Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Ugly Betty, Lost, Private Practice and Scrubs. Lowell has also designed for many notable dance companies, including Hubbard Street Dance Company, Paul Taylor, San Francisco Ballet, Twyla Tharp, Oakland Dance Company and Philadanco.
This creative team is also behind the previously announced Rock Opera, another new production show scheduled to debut onboard Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess. Rock Opera features incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater. It will be brought to life by special guest tenor and America's Got Talent alum Brian Justin Crum.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
