Last updated: 01:37 PM ET, Wed August 18 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Vaccine Requirement Through December

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton August 18, 2021

Norwegian Gem at new NCL Terminal in PortMiami.
Norwegian Gem at the new NCL Terminal in PortMiami. (photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line extended its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all guests and crew through Dec. 31, 2021. The previous requirement was valid through Oct. 31, 2021.

“Under the guidance of globally recognized public health experts and to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit, we have decided to extend guest vaccination requirements for all sailings through Dec. 31, 2021,” a company spokesperson said. “Guests who are not old enough to be vaccinated will not be allowed on these sailings. However, we eagerly await an expansion of the age criteria for vaccinations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so we can once again welcome these guests back on board.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Norwegian Encore

NCL Celebrates US Cruise Comeback

Crystal Expedition Cruises

Crystal Endeavor To Sail on Caribbean Itinerary for Inaugural...

Wild Surf in Capri

Windstar and James Beard Foundation Extend Partnership

Just Extended! One More Chance to Fly Free to Europe this Fall

AmaWaterways Adds Third Seven River Journeys

“We will continue to evaluate and modify our health and safety protocols with our team of scientific and public health experts as science and technology evolve. We thank our guests for their understanding and support as we address the challenges posed by COVID-19 to deliver a safe vacation experience.”

For the company’s up-to-date health and safety protocols, click here.

NCL departed on its first cruise from Florida in 17 months on Aug. 15 when the Norwegian Gem sailed from the line’s new terminal at PortMiami. The cruise was allowed to operate after a federal judge ruled on Aug. 9 that NCL can ask customers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before boarding, at least temporarily reversing an order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Earlier, NCL’s Norwegian Encore was the first of the company’s ships to resume cruising out of a U.S. port since the onset of the pandemic when it launched seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle on Aug. 7.

For the latest travel news and updates, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Miami, Seattle, Alaska, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Norwegian Encore

NCL Celebrates US Cruise Comeback

Norwegian Cruise Line

NCL Announces Teen Entrepreneur Will Host Upcoming NCL Awards Event

Quark Expeditions Launches Its Innovative Arctic 2023 Season

Royal Caribbean Breaks Down How Cruise Line Deals With Positive COVID Cases

Crystal Endeavor To Sail on Caribbean Itinerary for Inaugural Season

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS