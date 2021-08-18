Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Vaccine Requirement Through December
August 18, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line extended its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all guests and crew through Dec. 31, 2021. The previous requirement was valid through Oct. 31, 2021.
“Under the guidance of globally recognized public health experts and to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit, we have decided to extend guest vaccination requirements for all sailings through Dec. 31, 2021,” a company spokesperson said. “Guests who are not old enough to be vaccinated will not be allowed on these sailings. However, we eagerly await an expansion of the age criteria for vaccinations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so we can once again welcome these guests back on board.
“We will continue to evaluate and modify our health and safety protocols with our team of scientific and public health experts as science and technology evolve. We thank our guests for their understanding and support as we address the challenges posed by COVID-19 to deliver a safe vacation experience.”
NCL departed on its first cruise from Florida in 17 months on Aug. 15 when the Norwegian Gem sailed from the line’s new terminal at PortMiami. The cruise was allowed to operate after a federal judge ruled on Aug. 9 that NCL can ask customers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before boarding, at least temporarily reversing an order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Earlier, NCL’s Norwegian Encore was the first of the company’s ships to resume cruising out of a U.S. port since the onset of the pandemic when it launched seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle on Aug. 7.
