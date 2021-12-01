Oceania Cruises Debuts Four New Private Dining Experiences
December 01, 2021
Oceania Cruises, the upscale line that continually raises the bar on at-sea dining, now offers four new menus for guests dining in Privée, the private dining room aboard Marina and Riviera.
Privée can be reserved for a single party of up to 10 passengers per evening. The venue is decorated with oversized white leather thrones, a custom-built table by architect Dakota Jackson, Ferrari-red carpeting and a golden Venini chandelier.
Privée now offers five culinary experiences with a new Degustation Menu, Wine Pairing Menu, Best of Oceania Cruises Menu, Best of Polo & Toscana Menu, and an Executive Chef’s Menu with a selection of gourmet dishes from the onboard culinary team.
A sampling of the Degustation Menu includes amuses-bouches, cheese soufflé, lobster risotto and sea bass filet baked in puff pastry crust with beurre blanc.
A sample Executive Chef’s Menu might include amuses-bouches, potato fritters with Sevruga caviar and vodka-lime cream, Maine lobster ravioli, roasted teriyaki black cod with sesame-togarishi crust, parmesan-crusted beef tenderloin, chocolate Cecile, petits fours and macaroons
The improvements are part of the line’s long-running OceaniaNEXT program. Oceania promises more enhancements will be unveiled in coming months.
