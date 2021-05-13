Oceania Cruises Enhances Onboard Culinary Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Theresa Norton May 13, 2021
Oceania Cruises, the upper-premium line already known for outstanding cuisine, is further upgrading its culinary program as part of the next phase of its long-running OceaniaNEXT enhancement program.
The elevated dining experiences and service will debut on the Marina when it resumes operations in Scandinavia and Western Europe starting Aug. 29 from Copenhagen. The OceaniaNEXT enhancements will then debut aboard Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Riviera, and Sirena as each vessel returns to sailing.
The company said more OceaniaNEXT enhancements will be revealed in the coming months.
“We’ve undertaken this ambitious brand initiative to elevate every facet of the Oceania Cruises guest experience to new levels,” said Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “From thoughtfully reimagined menus to enhanced service levels to the dramatic re-inspiration of our six ships, guests will find that the Oceania Cruises experience is better than ever.”
In The Grand Dining Room, more than two dozen new dishes will be added to the dinner menu. New appetizers include caramelized duck foie gras accompanied by apricot infused with Loire Valley wine, and mozzarella fior di latte panna cotta with eggplant stiletto and fried focaccia. New main courses range from French monkfish with saffron-tomato-cognac cream sauce and wild rice, to veal piccata with sweet-and-sour lemon sauce, glazed pearl onions and Parisian potatoes.
Other highlights from the updated menu include porcini mushroom risotto, crispy Mediterranean vegetable tart with balsamic onion compote, braised black cod with seafood emulsion and stuffed calamari and green pea purée, grilled prime rib with bone marrow and rustic vegetable casserole, Carnaroli truffled risotto with smoked ricotta, and Florida lobster tail with Rémy Martin cognac sauce and rice pilaf.
The Sunday Brunch in The Grand Dining Room will include a new Asian Noodle Bar, a gourmet Taco Corner, a prepared-to-order Pasta Station, a healthy Smoothie Bar, and a Salad Bar with an extensive selection of starches, proteins, greens and raw and cooked vegetables.
Toscana, which specializes in regional flavors of Italy, will feature 21 new dishes including roasted bell pepper flan with creamy Parmesan sauce, white bean soup with sausage and pasta, tagliolini carbonara, and stuffed roasted lamb loin with spicy soppressata sausage.
The popular Terrace Café has expanded its lunch offering to include locally sourced fish, sausages and marinated meats, including regional specialties from the ports and destinations visited.
For more laidback fare, Waves Grill has added a fresh, prepared-to-order poke bowl station inspired by flavors from around the world.
The selection of evening canapés served in the lounges and bars is being expanded and will be presented individually to each table as part of the line’s enhanced health and safety measures. Guests in Penthouse, Oceania, Vista, and Owner’s Suites may choose from a canapé selection now including plant-based California rolls, a mezze platter and a Taco Trilogy.
Service levels also have been enhanced with increased staffing and a new electronic ordering system that streamlines order-taking, food and beverage service, and table re-setting.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Oceania Cruises, Scandinavia, Copenhagen, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS