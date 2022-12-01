Oceania Cruises Opens Bookings for 33-Day Eastern Mediterranean Voyage
December 01, 2022
Oceania Cruises announced a new 33-day Grand Voyage through the Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Lands departing on October 11, 2023.
The cruise on the 1,238-guest Marina will sail from Venice to Barcelona, calling on 28 ports in Italy, Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Malta, Israel, Egypt and more. There also are three shorter segments up to 12 days.
“With demand continuing to increase for longer and more destination-immersive voyages, we are thrilled to reveal this new itinerary offering experiences in both iconic and off-the-beaten-path ports of call in a corner of the world with rich history and cultural wonders,” said Oceania President and CEO Howard Sherman.
Highlights of the full “Mediterranean Connection” include an overnight in Istanbul and calls at Venice (Trieste), Sicily, Naples/Pompeii, Rome and Salerno, Italy; Split, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Valletta, Malta; Corfu, Katakolon, Crete, Thessaloniki and Santorini, Greece; Bodrum and Ephesus, Turkey; Jerusalem for Haifa and Ashdod, Israel; La Goulette, Tunisia; and Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt.
A sampling of segments includes “Greek & Italian Shores,” 10 days from Venice to Rome, October 11-21; “Legendary Pathways,” 11 days from Rome to Istanbul, October 21-November 1; “Holy Land & Treasures,” 12 days from Istanbul to Barcelona, November 1-13; and “Mediterranean Mystique,” 22 days from Barcelona to Rome, September 29-October 21.
The Oceania website shows the lead price for the full 33-day journey as starting at $5,999 per person for an inside stateroom without airfare; with the OLife additions of airfare, shore excursions, drinks and shipboard credit, the base price is $7,699.
