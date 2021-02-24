Oceania Cruises Unveils 2022-2023 Tropics And Exotics Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Theresa Norton February 24, 2021
Oceania Cruises unveiled its 2022-23 “Tropics and Exotics Collection” of voyages now available for preview online. Sales will open on these 127 voyages on March 3.
The program includes week-long winter getaways and months-long sojourns.
Highlights from the collection include scenic cruising on four Antarctica voyages on the Marina, 22 cruises aboard Regatta and Nautica in Asia and Africa ranging from 10 to 40 days, three trans-Tasman Australia/New Zealand voyages aboard Regatta and six cruises that explore the South Pacific, Polynesia, and Hawaii.
In the Caribbean, Oceania offers a diverse offering with cruises from 7 to 77 days and new embarkation points in Barbados, Panama City, and Oranjestad, Aruba.
Other notable voyages include three forays into the Amazon River on the Marina; a 35-day Christmas and New Year’s circumnavigation of Australia; voyages to Africa, India, and the Arabian Peninsula by Nautica; and three spring cruises of Japan, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo.
