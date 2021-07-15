Oceania Unveils The Vista’s Room and Suite Designs
Oceania Cruises has unveiled its designs for its latest ship’s rooms and suites, offering more spacious bedroom and bathroom space in its all veranda-style accommodations aboard the Vista, expected to sail for the first time in early 2023.
All staterooms and suites will offer rainforest-style showers, more spacious bathrooms and more storage spaces. The larger Penthouse, Oceania and Vista Suites offer even more space, including dining areas and living rooms. The Vista is the first Oceania cruise ship that will also offer staterooms designed for solo travelers, called Concierge Level Solo Veranda Staterooms.
Every stateroom and suite will be designed with an eye for relaxation, with their palettes featuring warm silver and wheat colors, with pops of seagrass, gold, and sienna.
The Vista’s category for solo travelers is the Concierge Level Solo Veranda Stateroom, which features a private veranda, separate sleeping area and access to the Concierge Lounge.
The Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom is a step up from the solo traveler’s room, offering a queen-sized bed, a sitting area and private veranda. A guest in this category will also have access to the Concierge Lounge, free laundry services and more.
One step up is the Veranda Staterooms, which measure 291 square feet, including the veranda. A queen-sized bed and seating area form the central area of this room. This category includes an oversized bathroom to accommodate a couple.
The larger Penthouse Suite measures 440 square feet, including a walk-in closet, a large bathroom with dual vanities, a large private veranda and a dedicated butler to answer any questions or satisfy any requests. Guests in this suite category will have access to the Executive Lounge.
The Vista features fourteen Oceania Suites, featuring beautiful views of the ocean in its 1,000 to 1,200 square feet of living space, including its own master bedroom complete with a king-sized bed and large bathroom, a guest studio which can be utilized as an office, a guest bathroom, living area, dining room and private veranda. These suites also come with their own butlers and offer access to the Executive Lounge.
The last suite category is called the Vista Suite, of which there are eight on-board. Offering 1,450 to 1,850 square feet of living space, they offer a spacious living room, dining room, bar area, large veranda, a master bedroom with walk-in closet and a soaking tub in the bathroom. These suites, like the others, come equipped with butlers and offer access to the Executive Lounge.
“As with every one of our ships, our goal is for guests to feel instantly at home from the moment they enter their stateroom or suite aboard Vista,” said Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Vista’s accommodations will offer all the thoughtful amenities and personal touches that we are renowned for and are designed with the style and elegance our guests have come to love and expect from Oceania Cruises.”
The largest suite, the Owner’s Suite, will be revealed at a later time. The Vista’s itineraries will be revealed on September 9, 2021 and will open for sale on September 15.
