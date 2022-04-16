Passenger Jumps Overboard From Carnival Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli April 16, 2022
The United States Coast Guard is currently conducting a search for a man who jumped overboard into the Atlantic Ocean as the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras was returning to Port Canaveral, Fla., this morning.
Multiple media outlets, including WESH-TV, have reported on the story.
The Mardi Gras helped participate in the search for the man until the ship was released by the Coast Guard. The cruise line said it is working with and supporting the man’s family.
"The ship’s crew participated in search and rescue efforts until the ship was released by the U.S. Coast Guard, which continues the search. The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras has arrived to Port Canaveral and will be sailing its next itinerary," a spokesperson told Fox Business in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”
Fox Business said the Coast Guard confirmed the passenger was a 43-year-old male and the incident happened 55 miles from shore.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing situation. TravelPulse will update as news warrants.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS