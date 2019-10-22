Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces 2021 Voyages
WHY IT RATES: Paul Gauguin Cruises is launching its 2021 voyages in Tahiti, French Polynesia and the South Pacific with limited-time savings of 50 percent off all standard cruise fares, plus airfare included from Los Angeles. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the m/s Paul Gauguin, is pleased to officially announce its 2021 voyages, which feature popular favorites along with a new 11-night Tuamotus & Society Islands itinerary and 12- and 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands sailings.
The new 11-night Tuamotus & Society Islands itinerary features two visits to Paul Gauguin Cruises' renowned private island Motu Mahana, where guests can enjoy a day of watersports, Polynesian activities, a sumptuous barbecue feast and cocktails from full and floating bars.
Voyages depart Papeete, Tahiti, on January 23, 2021, and December 4, 2021, and sail to Huahine, Society Islands; Taha'a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight); At Sea; Rangiroa, Tuamotus; Fakarava, Tuamotus; At Sea; Taha'a (Motu Mahana); Moorea, Society Islands; and Papeete, Tahiti.
In 2021, The Gauguin returns to the tropical wonderland of Fiji on two voyages that also feature Tonga, the Cook Islands and the Society Islands.
The 13-night voyage departs Papeete, Tahiti, on May 22, 2021, and visits Moorea, Society Islands; Taha'a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; At Sea; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; At Sea (2 days); Vava'u, Tonga; At Sea; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji; and Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji.
The 12-night reverse itinerary departs June 5, 2021, and calls at the same ports except for Beqa Island, Fiji.
The Gauguin will also be showcasing its most sought-after itineraries: the seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands; the seven-night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti; the 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus; the 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands; and the 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.
Designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of these islands, The Gauguin provides an up-close, authentic experience of the South Seas and offers an elegant yet casual ambiance with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, gourmet dining, trademark Polynesian hospitality, private beach retreats and extraordinary all-inclusive value.
To launch its 2021 voyages, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50 percent off standard cruise fares on all voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles. Past guests of Paul Gauguin Cruises enjoy additional savings of up to 15 percent off final cruise fares on select sailings as members of the Paul Gauguin Society.
