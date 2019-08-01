Princess Cruises Announces Getaway Sale Offering 50% Off Second Guest Fare
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises August 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Sale includes fares starting at $69 for 3rd and 4th guests. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Today, Princess Cruises announced its Getaway Sale offering guests 50% off the second guest fare for passengers booked in the same stateroom.
In addition, it also offers fares as low as $69 for a 3rd and 4th guests booked in the same stateroom. Now through August 30, 2019, the sale includes select 1-to 5-day cruises sailing from Winter 2019 to Spring 2020 to Mexico, California Coast, Canada & New England, and the Caribbean.
Examples of Getaway Sale cruise fares per guest, based on double occupancy, include:
- Pacific Coastal Getaways with San Francisco on Royal Princess® — 3 days: $249 interior; $369 balcony on select voyages between September 2019 and May 2020
- West Coast Getaways with Catalina Island on Royal Princess® — 4 days: $349 interior; $559 balcony on select voyages from December 2019 to February 2020
- Eastern Caribbean Getaway on Island Princess® — 4 days: $349 interior; $499 balcony on select voyages in December 2019
- Cabo San Lucas Getaways on Royal Princess® — 5 days: $529 interior; $599 balcony on select voyages from September 2019 to February 2020
- Canadian Atlantic Provinces Getaway on Regal Princess® — 5 days: $599 interior; $699 balcony on select voyages in October 2019
More information about the Princess Cruises sale can be found at www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/.
The Getaway Sale is available now and runs through 11:59 p.m. PDT on August 30, 2019. This offer is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda, and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.
SOURCE: Princess Cruise press release.
