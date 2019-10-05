Princess Cruises Reveals Name of Sixth Royal-Class Ship
Princess Cruises on Friday revealed the name of its sixth Royal-Class cruise ship, naming it the Discovery Princess.
It will be accompanied by the largest inaugural launch program ever with worldwide itineraries offered onboard Discovery Princess to Europe, the Caribbean, South America, Mexico and the California Coast for the 2021-2022 cruise season. Discovery Princess will be the first-ever new cruise ship for Princess Cruises to be based on the West Coast, sailing out of Los Angeles.
The 143,700-ton, 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The ship will feature an evolution of the design platform used for the cruise line's previous Royal-Class ships. Discovery Princess is scheduled to debut on Nov. 3, 2021, on a seven-day Mediterranean & Aegean inaugural cruise from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Athens.
Cruise vacations open for sale on Oct. 8, 2019.
Discovery Princess will sail on destination-rich itineraries to the Mediterranean, Caribbean and South America before arriving in Los Angeles for her West Coast debut, sailing to Mexico and the California Coast.
"Discovery Princess will take our guests on the most memorable vacations of their lifetime introducing them to new sights, new cultures, and new experiences onboard every voyage," Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president, said in a statement. "Discovery is both an expression of our brand as well as an important aspect of our guest experience. We know Discovery Princess will offer our guests cruise vacations that create memories they will cherish for a lifetime and we're proud to mark a major milestone basing our newest ship on the West Coast."
The inaugural season of Discovery Princess includes 30 departures on 21 unique itineraries to more than 50 destinations in 23 countries.
Destinations across the various sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, South America, Mexico and California include Rome, Athens, Barcelona, Genoa, Mykonos, a new port of call in Tortula, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Lima, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.
