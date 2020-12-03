Princess Expanding MedallionClass Experience to Entire Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton December 03, 2020
While its ships aren’t sailing with passengers, Princess Cruises is adding its MedallionClass technology to its entire fleet.
The MedallionClass Experience will include a number of new features that leverage touchless technologies and support new health protocols.
Getting the MedallionClass technology are Coral Princess, Diamond Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Island Princess, Majestic Princess and Sapphire Princess.
The new Enchanted Princess, which entered service last fall, also has the technology. Other ships that already have the system are Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Sky Princess.
The key to the technology is the OceanMedallion, a wearable device that replaces the traditional cruise card. It has the technology that allows touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry, contactless commerce, simplified safety training and guest service requests via mobile device chat. It allows guests to order food, beverages and retail items for delivery anywhere on the ship.
Princess MedallionClass ships also offer fast Wi-Fi at sea, allowing for social media posts and streaming.
“Innovation is allowing us to pair guidance from public health experts with the unparalleled touch-free capabilities of the OceanMedallion honoring our commitment to health and safety, while continuing to reinvent and simplify the experience all together,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “During this down-time we’ve worked behind the scenes to re-engineer our operation to give guests maximum control of their cruise vacation, as well as to activate the Princess MedallionClass Experience on all of our ships.”
The line’s new safety drill will let passengers watch the safety video on their mobile device anytime on embarkation day or their stateroom TV. They then will need to verify their designated muster station with a contactless check-in anytime between boarding and sail away.
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS