Princess Cruises Welcomes Enchanted Princess to Its Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton October 01, 2020
Princess Cruises accepted delivery of the newly completed, 3,660-passenger Enchanted Princess in a hand-over ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
The Enchanted Princess is scheduled to arrive in North America in December 2020, for a season of Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale. For more information, click here.
The hand-over ceremony was virtually attended by executives from Carnival Corp. & plc including Micky Arison, chairman of the board of Carnival Corp.; Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corp.; Stein Kruse, group CEO of Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Carnival Australia and Carnival U.K.; and Jan Swartz, group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia. Fincantieri was represented by CEO Giuseppe Bono.
Enchanted Princess is the 100th cruise ship built by the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess was the first ship to launch Fincantieri into the modern passenger-ship-building business when it was delivered in 1990. The finalization of Enchanted Princess also marks the first ship to be completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enchanted Princess represents an evolution of the design platform used for its sisterships – Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess and Sky Princess. The cruise ship introduces new dining experiences, the most pools and whirlpool hot tubs, entertainment venues and the Sky Suites, offering expansive views from the largest balconies at sea.
On MedallionClass ships, the OceanMedallion wearable device helps deliver expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies and live TV on the go.
Enchanted Princess also features MedallionNet, which offers fast connectivity with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream movies, shows, games and music; connect to social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.
Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. The company said actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Fort Lauderdale, Caribbean, Florida, Italy
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS