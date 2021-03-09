Princess, Holland America Line, Seabourn Cancel More Sailings
Carnival Corp. sister companies Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn canceled more cruises through June 30, 2021, or later.
Princess canceled cruises from Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale and Rome through June 30. That includes voyages in the Caribbean, California coast, Mexico and the Mediterranean.
Holland America canceled cruises departing in May and June on Nieuw Statendam, Volendam and Westerdam, along with the Collectors’ Voyages associated with those canceled cruises.
Seabourn canceled select 2021 Europe departures. The Seabourn Sojourn, Encore and Ovation are now scheduled to return to service on July 3, while Seabourn Quest is set to return on Nov. 7, 2021.
In detail, Princess’ cancellation affects the Caribbean Princess’ seven-day Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises and the Ruby Princess’ seven-day “Classic California Coast,” seven-day Mexican Riviera, and five-day “Cabo San Lucas Getaway” sailings.
Also affected are three itineraries by the Enchanted Princess – seven-day “Mediterranean and Adriatic,” seven-day Western Mediterranean, and 14-day “Western Mediterranean & Adriatic Medley.”
For details on Princess Cruises refunds, credits and rebookings, click here.
Holland America Line cruises affected by this pause in operation are:
-- Nieuw Statendam: Eight departures from May 2 through June 27, 2021, that include seven- and 14-day Norway and Baltic itineraries, as well as the 14- and 21-day Collectors’ Voyages of those cruises.
-- Volendam: June 19, 2021, 14-day “Adriatic Dream” cruise and the 24-day “Adriatic Dream and Greek Odyssey Collectors’ Voyage” departing the same date.
-- Westerdam: June 19, 2021, 12-day “Greece and Adriatic Antiquities” cruise and the 24-day “Adriatic Antiquities and Mediterranean Romance Collectors’ Voyage” departing the same date.
For details on Holland America refunds, credits and rebooking, click here.
