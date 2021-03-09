Last updated: 01:34 PM ET, Tue March 09 2021

Princess, Holland America Line, Seabourn Cancel More Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Theresa Norton March 09, 2021

Path on the water from a large cruise ship
Three more cruise lines canceled sailings into the summer. (photo via cassinga/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Carnival Corp. sister companies Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn canceled more cruises through June 30, 2021, or later.

Princess canceled cruises from Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale and Rome through June 30. That includes voyages in the Caribbean, California coast, Mexico and the Mediterranean.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International Suspends Cruising Through May 31

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines To Test IATA Travel Pass

black woman, tsa, security, airport

Airlines Want CDC To Revise Guidance on Vaccinated Travelers

City of Solvang, California

gallery icon 15 Charming Small Towns With No Travel Restrictions

Holland America canceled cruises departing in May and June on Nieuw Statendam, Volendam and Westerdam, along with the Collectors’ Voyages associated with those canceled cruises.

Seabourn canceled select 2021 Europe departures. The Seabourn Sojourn, Encore and Ovation are now scheduled to return to service on July 3, while Seabourn Quest is set to return on Nov. 7, 2021.

In detail, Princess’ cancellation affects the Caribbean Princess’ seven-day Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises and the Ruby Princess’ seven-day “Classic California Coast,” seven-day Mexican Riviera, and five-day “Cabo San Lucas Getaway” sailings.

Also affected are three itineraries by the Enchanted Princess – seven-day “Mediterranean and Adriatic,” seven-day Western Mediterranean, and 14-day “Western Mediterranean & Adriatic Medley.”

For details on Princess Cruises refunds, credits and rebookings, click here.

Holland America Line cruises affected by this pause in operation are:

-- Nieuw Statendam: Eight departures from May 2 through June 27, 2021, that include seven- and 14-day Norway and Baltic itineraries, as well as the 14- and 21-day Collectors’ Voyages of those cruises.

-- Volendam: June 19, 2021, 14-day “Adriatic Dream” cruise and the 24-day “Adriatic Dream and Greek Odyssey Collectors’ Voyage” departing the same date.

-- Westerdam: June 19, 2021, 12-day “Greece and Adriatic Antiquities” cruise and the 24-day “Adriatic Antiquities and Mediterranean Romance Collectors’ Voyage” departing the same date.

For details on Holland America refunds, credits and rebooking, click here.

For more information on Holland America Line, Seabourn, Princess Cruises, Europe, Caribbean, California, Mexico

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Introduces Its Longest-Ever River Cruise Itinerary

AmaWaterways

Celebrity’s History-Making All-Female Cruise Ship Team Reunites

Virgin Voyages Names Third Ship Resilient Lady

AmaWaterways To Host International Women’s Day “Sip & Sail”

Holland America, Princess Offer Land Trips To Alaska This Summer

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS