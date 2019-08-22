Regent’s Escape to Paradise Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Mackenzie Cullen August 22, 2019
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the moment maker of the cruising industry. With their policy of “every luxury included,” staff cater to the whims of all their guests to ensure a perfect vacation at sea. In fact, the cruise line was named “Best in the Western Caribbean & Riviera Maya” in Cruise Critic’s Cruisers Choice Awards. If that’s not enticing enough, Regent Seven Seas Cruise is offering an Escape to Paradise sale for upcoming voyages.
During the Escape to Paradise sale, tourists can escape to the tropics on select 2019 and 2020 voyages and enjoy 15% savings on their fare when they book by September 30, 2019. Regent Seven Seas Cruises welcomes guests to come aboard the most luxurious ship sailing in the Caribbean and explore the realm of the Maya culture and the ruins that remain.
Voyages aboard the Seven Seas Explorer include:
- Island Living – December 7, 2019
- Champagne Toasts & Caribbean Dreams - December 27, 2019
- Exotic Islands & Luxe Seascapes – January 8, 2020
- Bohemian Paradise – January 18, 2020
- From Riviera to Hemingway – February 11, 2020
- Heavenly Beaches – February 21, 2020
- Yucatan Adventures – March 2, 2020
- Gems of the Southern Caribbean – March 12, 2020
- Mayan Marvels – March 24, 2020
Only one voyage aboard the Seven Seas Navigator is offered:
- Sun Kissed Spring – May 11, 2020
On these award-winning itineraries in the Western Caribbean, guests can soak in the warm cerulean waters of St. Lucia, explore the historic ruins near Costa Maya, dive beneath the waves and explore the largest barrier reef in the Northern Hemisphere off the coast of Belize, take in the beauty of Aruba when heading back east toward the islands of St. Maarten, or savor some southern charm on an overnight in the culinary capital of Charleston .
Book a vacation today, with every luxury included!
For more information, contact your travel agent or visit rssc.com.
