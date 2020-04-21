Remaining Passengers Aboard Pacific Princess Disembark in California
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Mackenzie Cullen April 21, 2020
The last few hundred passengers who remained aboard the Pacific Princess cruise ship will be able to disembark at the Port of Los Angeles after the ship had docked on Monday. The ship was one of the last three cruise ships sailing with passengers to dock since the coronavirus pandemic temporarily suspended the cruise industry.
A spokesperson for Princess Cruises confirmed that the 119 passengers have tested negative for COVID-19 and will be able to disembark within the next few days and the cruise line organizes their returning flights. The cruise line has also recently announced that suspension of all voyages has been extended to June 30, 2020.
US, Canada, Mexico Extend Travel Restrictions Another MonthImpacting Travel
Marriott Announces New Global Cleanliness CouncilHotel & Resort
“Of the 119 passengers who remained on board, 109 were deemed, under IATA [International Air Transport Association] medical clearance guidelines, to be medically unfit to undertake a long-haul flight back to the United States from Australia (for reasons unrelated to COVID-19)” the spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday.
Pacific Princess originally departed on a 111-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale on January 5. The ship was allowed to drop off a majority of its passengers in Australia in March.
“Pacific Princess ended a segment of the current cruise early on March 21, disembarking most guests in Fremantle, Australia,” the cruise line said in a statement.
Along with Pacific Princess, cruise ships MSC Magnifica and Costa Deliziosa have also finally docked since being stranded at sea since January. Both ships had also been carrying passengers when they reached port.
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS