Riviera River Cruises Shows Love for Travel Advisors With Gift Card Promotion
WHY IT RATES: This month's 'We Love Travel Advisors' promotion can be combined with Wave Season incentives, so both travel agents and their clients can benefit. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
For the month of February, travel advisors will receive a $100 gift card for each new booking of a cabin on a 2021 or 2022 European river cruise during Riviera River Cruises’ “We Love Travel Advisors” promotion.
The gift card promotion can be combined with Wave Season incentives for onboard credits of up to €400 per cabin booked and savings of up to $2,500 per cabin booked. To find out more information about Riviera River Cruises, call 888-838-8820 or visit https://www.rivierarivercruises.com.
“At Riviera, we love travel advisors – and in February, we’re offering a promotion to show our appreciation,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “We work with advisors 100% of the time, only taking bookings through them, so we hope you’ll think of us first when your clients are looking for a European river cruise. When they book with us this month, these gift cards will give you a little extra to spend.”
To receive a $100 gift card, travel advisors must quote “Love” when confirming a new booking for a 2021 or 2022 European river cruise during the month of February. The “We Love Travel Advisors” promotion can be combined with Wave Season incentives for an onboard credit of up to €400 per cabin (€200 per person based on double occupancy) and savings of up to $2,500 per cabin ($1,250 per person based on double occupancy). Bookings must be made and deposited through Feb. 28.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet of 12 ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
